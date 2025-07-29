Landstar System Inc. Q2 Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $41.89 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $52.62 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $1.211 billion from $1.225 billion last year.

Landstar System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.89 Mln. vs. $52.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.211 Bln vs. $1.225 Bln last year.

