Landstar System Inc. Profit Declines In Q1, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $29.81 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $47.10 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $1.152 billion from $1.171 billion last year.

