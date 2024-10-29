Landstar System Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $50.03 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $61.65 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $1.214 billion from $1.289 billion last year.

Landstar System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $50.03 Mln. vs. $61.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.214 Bln vs. $1.289 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.