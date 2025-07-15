Landstar System, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 29

Landstar System will release its Q2 2025 results on July 29, followed by a conference call with analysts.

Landstar System, Inc. will provide insights into its financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, which is important for investors and analysts.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates Landstar's commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders, fostering trust and engagement.

Landstar's adherence to ISO 9001:2015 and RC14001:2015 standards reflects its commitment to quality and safety, enhancing its reputation in the industry.

FAQ

When will Landstar release its second quarter results?

Landstar will release its 2025 second quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

What time is the Landstar conference call scheduled?

The quarterly conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on July 29, 2025.

How can I access the Landstarearnings callwebcast?

Visit investor.landstar.com, click on "Webcasts," and select "Landstar's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call."

Is there a way to listen to the call later?

Yes, the call will be available on telephone replay for 48 hours after the event.

What are Landstar's main services?

Landstar provides integrated transportation management solutions and specialized transportation services leveraging a network of agents and third-party providers.

$LSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $LSTR stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LSTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LSTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LSTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LSTR forecast page.

$LSTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSTR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $LSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $139.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $138.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $166.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $125.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $145.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $136.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $140.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Lucas Servera from Truist Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 04/24/2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), announced today it will release its 2025 second quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, and will then hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET that evening to discuss the second quarter results. To access the webcast, visit investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts"; and then "Landstar's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call."





For those unable to participate in the live call, or for those who do not have access to the Internet, the call will be available on telephone replay for 48 hours. The telephone replay number for the U.S. and Canada is (800) 819-5743 and for international calls is (203) 369-3828.







About Landstar:







Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.



