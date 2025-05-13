LANDSTAR SYSTEM Earnings Results: $LSTR Reports Quarterly Earnings

LANDSTAR SYSTEM ($LSTR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, missing estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $1,152,500,000, missing estimates of $1,155,825,617 by $-3,325,617.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LSTR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
LANDSTAR SYSTEM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of LANDSTAR SYSTEM stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 521,695 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,658,502
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 308,540 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,025,684
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 285,533 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,887,056
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 271,417 shares (+1207.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,645,725
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 250,320 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,019,995
- SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 163,418 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,085,017
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 147,756 shares (+116.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,393,346
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
LANDSTAR SYSTEM Government Contracts
We have seen $1,447,000 of award payments to $LSTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS BPA CALL IS TO PROCURE VEHICLE TRANSPORTATION SERVICES.: $650,000
- THIS IS A BPA CALL AGAINST 70US0922A70092004 FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES.: $400,000
- THIS IS A BPA CALL AGAINST 70US0922A70092004 FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE FOR CAMPAIGN SUPPORT: $250,000
- THIS IS A BPA CALL AGAINST 70US0922A70092004 FOR VEHICLE TRANSPORTATION.: $147,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.