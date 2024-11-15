Landstar System downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Hicks downgraded Landstar System (LSTR) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target The stock’s valuation is at record levels and the shares are near the firm’s prior price target the analyst tells investors in a research note. Raymond James also believes Landstar will be a later cycle beneficiary than it has been in the past. As such, it sees a balanced risk/reward setup.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LSTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.