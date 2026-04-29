Landstar Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Improves Year Over Year

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) reported solid first-quarter 2026 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.

Quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 and grew 36.5% year over year (despite being unfavorably impacted by almost 10 cents related to the previously disclosed supply chain fraud matter). Revenues of $1.17 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion and surged 1.6% year over year.

Operating income surged 35.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $53.23 million. Total costs and expenses (on a reported basis) rose 0.4% year over year to $1.12 billion.

Landstar System, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Landstar System, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Landstar System, Inc. Quote

Landstar president and chief executive officer, Frank Lonegro, stated, “The Landstar team of independent business owners and employees executed well in a dynamic transportation backdrop, with our network generating higher truck transportation revenues and increased BCO utilization year-over-year. I was particularly pleased with our variable contribution performance, which reflected Landstar’s first year-over-year increase in variable contribution since the third quarter of 2022. We were encouraged by our improved first quarter results, attributable to a strengthening rate environment and the Company’s unwavering commitment to safety, security and service.”

LSTR’s Q1 Segmental Details

Total revenues in the truck transportation segment — contributing to 92.4% of the top line — amounted to $1.08 billion, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The reported figure was in line with our expectations of $1.06 billion.

Rail intermodal revenues of $19.31 million rose 10.4% from the figure recorded in first-quarter 2025. The reported figure was below our expectations of $21.6 million.

Revenues in the ocean and air-cargo carrier segments fell 26.9% year over year to $47.96 million. The reported figure was below our expectations of $71.7 million.

Other revenues increased 10.5% year over year to $21.72 million. The reported figure was above our expectations of $16.8 million.

Liquidity, Dividends & Buyback

At the end of first-quarter 2026, Landstar had cash and cash equivalents of $353.25 million compared with $396.69 million recorded at the prior-quarter end. Additionally, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $43.14 million at the end of the first quarter compared with $48.48 million at the prior-quarter end.

During the first quarter of 2026, Landstar purchased 150,923 shares for $22.6 million. Landstar is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 1,115,195 shares under its longstanding share purchase program. Landstar’s board of directorsalsoannounced a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share payable on June 9, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 19, 2026.

Currently, Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q1 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported first-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings increased 39.1% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs. Adjusted revenues in the March-end quarter were $14.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 billion and increasing on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported solid first-quarter 2026 results wherein the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved on a year-over-year basis.

UAL's first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 95 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.19 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 and increased 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $1.00-$1.50.

Operating revenues of $14.6 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.3 billion and increased 10.5% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.1% of the top line) increased 11% year over year to $13.1 billion. UAL flights transported 42,486 passengers in the first quarter, up 4.1% year over year.

Cargo revenues fell 1.6% year over year to $422 million. Revenues from other sources rose 10.5% year over year to $1.02 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT posted first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.49, up 27% from $1.17 a year ago. The result topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.04, a 2.8% surprise.

Operating revenues totaled $3.06 billion, rising 4.6% year over year. Revenues beat the consensus mark of $2.94 billion, resulting in a 3.9% surprise, as demand proved resilient across several service offerings, led by Intermodal volume growth and higher revenue per load in select highway-related businesses.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.