Landstar (LSTR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Landstar System (LSTR) reported $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 29%. EPS of $1.71 for the same period compares to $2.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70, the EPS surprise was +0.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Landstar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of loads - Truck Transportation : 526,370 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 530,342.

: 526,370 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 530,342. Number of loads - Ocean and air cargo carriers : 8,630 versus 8,244 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8,630 versus 8,244 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue per load - Truck Transportation : $2,230 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2,242.21.

: $2,230 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2,242.21. Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal : $3,412 compared to the $3,328.35 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3,412 compared to the $3,328.35 average estimate based on two analysts. Investment income : $3.02 million compared to the $1.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +322.1% year over year.

: $3.02 million compared to the $1.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +322.1% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation : $1.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion.

: $1.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. Revenue- Other : $26.69 million versus $24.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

: $26.69 million versus $24.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Revenue- Rail Intermodal : $23.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%.

: $23.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%. Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers : $65.82 million versus $78.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59.9% change.

: $65.82 million versus $78.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59.9% change. Revenue : $1.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.4%.

: $1.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.4%. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Other Truck transportation : $101.95 million versus $129.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $101.95 million versus $129.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Less-than-truckload: $28.10 million versus $27.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.5% change.

Shares of Landstar have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

