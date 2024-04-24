Landstar (LSTR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Landstar System (LSTR) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, down 18.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.32, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was +3.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Landstar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers : $6,201 compared to the $6,743.94 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $6,201 compared to the $6,743.94 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal : $3,174 compared to the $3,164.95 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3,174 compared to the $3,164.95 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of loads - Total : 506,590 compared to the 496,205 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 506,590 compared to the 496,205 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of loads - Truck Transportation : 490,720 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 481,825.

: 490,720 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 481,825. Investment income : $3.41 million compared to the $2.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +149.4% year over year.

: $3.41 million compared to the $2.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +149.4% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation : $1.07 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.3% year over year.

: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.3% year over year. Revenue- Other : $25.34 million compared to the $26.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

: $25.34 million compared to the $26.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Revenue : $1.17 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year.

: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year. Revenue- Rail Intermodal : $22.70 million compared to the $21.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year.

: $22.70 million compared to the $21.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year. Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers : $54.07 million compared to the $53.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year.

: $54.07 million compared to the $53.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Other Truck transportation : $71.97 million versus $104.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -54.9% change.

: $71.97 million versus $104.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -54.9% change. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Less-than-truckload: $25.62 million compared to the $24.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year.

Shares of Landstar have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

