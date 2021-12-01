Landstar (LSTR) Raises Q4 Earnings & Revenue View, Stock Up

Landstar System LSTR raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021, following which its shares rose 1.5% in after-market trading on Nov 30.



Per a SEC filing, LSTR’s president and chief executive officer, James B. Gattoni, and vice president and chief financial officer, Fred L. Pensotti, are expected to provide an update on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue guidance at the Stephens 2021 Annual Investment Conference on Dec 1.



Based on improved freight market conditions and increase in the number of loads and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in the first eight weeks of the fourth quarter of 2021, Landstar’s earnings per share and revenues are estimated to be above the high end of the guidance issued during the third-quarter 2021 earnings release on Oct 20, Gattoni and Pensotti are expected to state at the conference.

Landstar System, Inc. Price

Landstar System, Inc. price | Landstar System, Inc. Quote

The bullish outlook is due to improved trends, which currently point to a 20-22% increase in truck load volume from the same period in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue per load on loads hauled via truck indicates an increase in the high teen percentage range from the year-ago period.



Landstar’s management is anticipated to revise fourth-quarter revenue guidance to $1.85-$1.90 billion, from $1.70-$1.75 billion expected previously. Given the expectations of increased revenues, the fourth-quarter earnings per share guidance is anticipated to be raised to $2.83-$2.93, compared with the previous view of $2.55-$2.65, the SEC filing reveals.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the Transportation - Truck industry are as follows:



ArcBest Corporation ARCB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 27.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest have rallied more than 100% so far this year.



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings KNX also carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 14%.



Shares of Knight-Swift have gained 37% so far this year.



Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s earnings have trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 5.2%.



Shares of Old Dominion have surged more than 82% so far this year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.