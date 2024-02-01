Landstar (LSTR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Down Y/Y

Landstar System, Inc. ( LSTR ) fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and declined 37.6% year over year. Revenues of $1,204.4 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,245.6 million and declined 28% year over year.

Operating income fell 40% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $74.56million. Total costs and expenses (on a reported basis) decreased 26.9% to $1.13 billion.

Landstar System, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Landstar System, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Landstar System, Inc. Quote

Total revenues in the truck transportation segment, contributing to 90.1% of the top line, amounted to $1.09 billion, down 29.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The actual figure was lower than our estimate of $1.15 billion.

Rail intermodal revenues of $24.34 million decreased 22.1% from the figure recorded in fourth-quarter 2022. The actual figure was higher than our estimate of $22.2 million.

Revenues in the ocean and air-cargo carrier segments declined 23.3% year over year to $64.28 million. The actual figure was higher than our estimate of $46.2 million.

Other revenues increased 17.6% to $30.7 million. The actual figure was higher than our estimate of $26.9 million.

Liquidity, Dividends & Buyback

At the end of fourth-quarter 2023, Landstar had cash and cash equivalents of $481.04million compared with $439.66million recorded at the prior-quarter end. Additionally, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $43.26 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $46.17 million at the third-quarter end.

LSTR is currently authorized to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares under its previously announced share purchase programs. Concurrent with its fourth-quarter 2023 results, LSTR’s board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share, payable on Mar 8, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb 12.

Q1 Outlook

Landstar anticipates first-quarter 2024 revenues in the range of $1.10-$1.15 billion. EPS for the first quarter is estimated to be in the band of $1.25-$1.35. LSTR expects first-quarter effective income tax rate of 24.5%.

Currently, Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT fourth-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.47 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 and declined 23.4% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,303.70 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,236.2 million but fell 9.5% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell 6% year over year.

Delta Air Lines DAL has reported fourth-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding $1.88 from non-recurring items) of $1.28, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. Earnings, however, declined 13.51% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues of $14,223 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,069.5 million and increased 5.87% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong holiday-air-travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) came in at $13,661 million, up 11% year over year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) reported fourth-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.00, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 but declined 18.7% year over year.

Operating revenues of $13,626 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,546.8 million. The top line increased 9.9% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand. This was driven by a 10.9% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 91.1% of the top line) to $12,421 million. Almost 41,779 passengers traveled on UAL flights in the fourth quarter.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.