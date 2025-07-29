Landstar (LSTR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Landstar System (LSTR) reported revenue of $1.21 billion, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.20, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers : $6,826.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7,836.56.

: $6,826.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7,836.56. Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal : $2,817.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3,011.45.

: $2,817.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3,011.45. Number of loads - Total : 515,770 compared to the 517,459 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 515,770 compared to the 517,459 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of loads - Truck Transportation : 500,510 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 501,826.

: 500,510 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 501,826. Investment income : $3.73 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

: $3.73 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Revenue : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Revenue- Other : $20.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $22.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.5%.

: $20.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $22.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.5%. Revenue- Rail Intermodal : $22.03 million versus $20.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

: $22.03 million versus $20.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change. Revenue- Truck Transportation : $1.12 billion versus $1.1 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.

: $1.12 billion versus $1.1 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change. Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers : $50.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $67.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.8%.

: $50.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $67.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.8%. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Other Truck transportation : $100.69 million compared to the $83.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year.

: $100.69 million compared to the $83.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Less-than-truckload: $25.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.9%.

Here is how Landstar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Landstar have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

