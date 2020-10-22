Landstar (LSTR) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Up Y/Y

Landstar System’s LSTR third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.61 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43. Moreover, the bottom line increased 19.3% year over year.

Revenues of $1,085.5 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,047.1 million and increased 7.3% year over year. Results were aided by increase in truck transportation and rail intermodal revenues.

Detailed Statistics

Gross profit (revenues excluding the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) came in at $160.9 million in the reported quarter, up 5% year over year.

Further, operating income moved up 16.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $82.4 million. Total costs and expenses (on a reported basis) increased 6.5% to $1,003.9 million.

Total revenues in the truck transportation segment — contributing 92.7% to the top line — amounted to $1,006.2 million, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Within the truck transportation segment, truckload transportation revenues hauled via van equipment rose 15.9% to $666.6 million. However, truckload transportation revenues hauled via unsided/platform equipment declined 5.2% to $314.5 million.

Less-than-truckload revenues slipped marginally to $25.1 million. However, overall third-quarter truck transportation revenue per load rose 5.1% year over year.

Rail intermodal revenues of $30.4 million increased 5% from the figure recorded in third-quarter 2019. Moreover, revenues in the ocean and air cargo carriers segment increased 4.6% year over year to $31.8 million. Other revenues, however, declined 14.6% to $17.2 million.

Liquidity

At the end of the third quarter, Landstar, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), had cash and cash equivalents of $218.6 million compared with the $319.51 million recorded at the end of 2019. Additionally, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $52.6 million at the end of the third quarter, compared with $70.2 million at the end of 2019. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dividend

The company's board maintains its quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share, which will be paid out on Dec 4 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov 10.

Sectorial Snapshot

Apart from Landstar, let’s take a look into some other Zacks Transportation sector’s third-quarter earnings like Delta Air Lines DAL , J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL .

Delta incurred a loss (excluding $5.17 from non-recurring items) of $3.30 per share in the September quarter, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.14. Meanwhile, Delta reported earnings of $2.32 per share (on an adjusted basis) in the year-ago quarter, driven by high passenger revenues as air-travel demand was buoyant at that time.

J.B. Hunt reported mixed third-quarter 2020 results, with earnings missing estimates while revenues beating the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26. Moreover, the bottom line declined 15.7% year over year due to disappointing performance of its intermodal (JBI) unit. Total operating revenues increased 4.6% to $2,472.5 million. Revenues also beat the consensus mark of $2,345.2 million.

United Airlines incurred a loss (excluding $1.83 from non-recurring items) of $8.16 per share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $7.63. Results were hurt by the coronavirus-induced weakness in air-travel demand. Moreover, operating revenues of $2,489 million slumped 78.1% year over year and also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,570.1 million. This year-over-year plunge was caused by 84.3% drop in passenger revenues to $1,649 million.

