Landstar Grapples With Weak Freight Market and Operating Expenses

Landstar System, Inc. ( LSTR ) is currently mired in multiple headwinds, which, we believe, have made it an unimpressive investment option.

Let’s delve deeper.

Weak Zacks Rank and Style Score:Landstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company’s current Value Score of D shows its unattractiveness.

Unimpressive Price Performance:Shares of LSTR have lost 6.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 4.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Expectations: Downbeat earnings expectations cast a shadow over a company’s prospects. For third-quarter 2024, LSTR’s earnings are expected to decline 12.87% year over year. For 2024, LSTR’s earnings are expected to decline 20.24% year over year.

Southward Earnings Estimate Revision:The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised 13.37% downward over the past 90 days. For 2024, the consensus mark for earnings has moved 6.97% south in the same time frame. The bearish alterations in estimate revisions underscore a notable decline in brokers' confidence in the stock.

Other Headwinds:Landstar is being hurt by weak freight conditions. The top line has been suffering mainly due to the below-par performance of all its segments. Revenues are likely to be weak going forward. LSTR expects third-quarter 2024 truckloads to decline in the range of 6-10% on a year-over-year basis.

Weakness in overall volumes due to headwinds like weak freight conditions, supply-chain woes and slower network velocity are hurting the top line. The trucking industry has been continuously facing driver shortages. As old drivers retire, trucking companies find it difficult to hire drivers since the job does not appeal to the younger generation.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( CHRW ) and Wabtec Corporation WAB. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CHRW has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average surprise of 7.33%.

CHRW has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.42% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW 2024 earnings has been revised 11.3% upward over the past 90 days. Shares of CHRW have gained 14.3% so far this year.

WAB has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average surprise of 11.83%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s 2024 earnings has been revised 3.3% upward over the past 90 days. WAB has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.34% for 2024. Shares of WAB have gained 23.5% so far this year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.