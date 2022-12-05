US Markets

Landslide buries bus in Colombia, at least 27 dead - President Petro

Credit: REUTERS/COLOMBIAN CIVIL DEFENSE

December 05, 2022 — 10:29 am EST

Written by Luis Jaime Acosta and Oliver Griffin for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - At least 27 people died when a landslide buried a bus in Colombia's northwest on Sunday, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said.

The landslide, caused by strong rains, hit the vehicle between the villages of Pueblo Rico and Santa Cecilia in Risaralda province, about 230km (140 miles) from the capital Bogota.

"With sadness I must announce that so far 27 people - including three minors - have lost their lives in the tragedy in Pueblo Rico, Risaralda," Petro posted on Twitter.

"Solidarity with the families of the victims," he added, pledging support from the national government.

Pueblo Rico Mayor Leonardo Fabio Siagama told reporters that bodies were being brought to a covered stadium in the town that is normally used for sport.

Risaralda's governor, Victor Manuel Tamayo, said earlier that five people had been rescued alive from the bus.

Officials had said at least 25 people were on the bus traveling between Cali, Colombia's third largest city, and Condoto, in Choco province.

Colombia had been hit by an unusually heavy rainy season, blamed on the La Nina weather phenomenon,

Events linked to heavy rains have killed more than 216 people and left 538,000 homeless so far in 2022, according to government statistics. Another 48 people are still missing across the country, the figures show.

