Landsec buys $580 mln majority stake in UK's MediaCity

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc LAND.L has bought a 75% stake in MediaCity, the biggest tech and media hub outside London, for 425.6 million pounds ($580.1 million), the UK commercial landlord said on Wednesday.

Located at Salford in the UK's largest regional office market of Greater Manchester, MediaCity is a 37-acre mixed-use property that houses several big names, including BBC North, ITV ITV.L, Ericsson ERICb.ST and The Hut Group THG.L.

The deal is broadly in line with Landsec's strategy to expand its portfolio of mixed-use developments, as commercial landlords rejig plans for London and other major cities in the wake of the pandemic and an extended rent moratorium.

The waterside property was a 50:50 joint venture between Legal & General and Peel L&P, which will now retain a 25% stake and serve as an asset and development manager.

Landsec said the transaction includes 293.6 million pounds of debt and the remaining equity investment will be funded from existing facilities.

The company on Monday said it would buy U and I Group (U+I) UAI.L, which specialises in regenerating developments, operating in the London City Region, as well as Manchester and Dublin.

($1 = 0.7337 pounds)

