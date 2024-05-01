Landsea (LSEA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Landsea Homes (LSEA) reported $294.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.6%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $277.3 million, representing a surprise of +6.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -53.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Landsea performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net New Home Orders - Homes - Total : 612 versus 564 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 612 versus 564 estimated by two analysts on average. Monthly Absorption Rates - Total : 3.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.

: 3.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.1%. Backlog - Homes - Total : 624 compared to the 595 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 624 compared to the 595 average estimate based on two analysts. ASP (Average sales price) : $579 compared to the $571.09 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $579 compared to the $571.09 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Home sales: $292.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $276.65 million.

Shares of Landsea have returned -13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

