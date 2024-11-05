Landsea Homes price target raised to $18 from $17 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Alex Rygiel raised the firm’s price target on Landsea Homes (LSEA) to $18 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Landsea’s Q3 EPS was significantly ahead of consensus estimates, and leverage on SG&A is starting to show up as the company increases in size, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Landsea remains one of the firm’s top picks and one of the most attractive value stocks across the homebuilder industry, B. Riley says, adding that it has strong growth prospects, especially in its Texas and Florida markets with its differentiated High Performance Homes.

