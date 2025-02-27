LANDSEA HOMES Earnings Results: $LSEA Reports Quarterly Earnings

LANDSEA HOMES ($LSEA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, missing estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $486,680,000, missing estimates of $535,842,924 by $-49,162,924.
LANDSEA HOMES Insider Trading Activity
LANDSEA HOMES insiders have traded $LSEA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HUAIJUN CHEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $42,025,000.
- MING TIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000.
- HOLDINGS CORP LANDSEA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000.
- THOMAS HARTFIELD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,986 shares for an estimated $164,593.
LANDSEA HOMES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of LANDSEA HOMES stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,432,103 shares (+67.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,158,554
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 905,424 shares (+99.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,687,049
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC added 854,144 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,251,682
- NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. added 558,834 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,744,500
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 555,153 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,713,248
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 508,184 shares (+60.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,314,482
- B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. added 500,090 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,245,764
