LANDSEA HOMES Earnings Preview: Recent $LSEA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LANDSEA HOMES ($LSEA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $318,240,000 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.

LANDSEA HOMES Insider Trading Activity

LANDSEA HOMES insiders have traded $LSEA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUAIJUN CHEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $42,025,000 .

. MING TIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000 .

. HOLDINGS CORP LANDSEA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000 .

. THOMAS HARTFIELD sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $53,099

LANDSEA HOMES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of LANDSEA HOMES stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

