Landsea Homes Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Landsea Homes Corporation announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on May 12, 2025, and will host a conference call on May 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss these results. Interested parties can join the call using the provided toll-free number or international dial-in number, and a replay will be available afterward. Landsea Homes, headquartered in Dallas, is a publicly traded residential homebuilder known for creating sustainable communities across several states. The company has recently received accolades for its homebuilding achievements, including being named Builder of the Year twice by BUILDER magazine.

Potential Positives

The company will release its first-quarter results on May 12, 2025, which indicates transparency and accountability to shareholders.

A conference call scheduled for May 13, 2025, provides an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with the company about its financial performance.

Landsea Homes has been recognized as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, showcasing its commitment to sustainable building practices and enhancing its reputation in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not provide any financial performance metrics or guidance for the first quarter of 2025, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's current financial health.

The timing of the release, scheduled after market close, suggests possible caution regarding the anticipated results, which could lead to speculation about disappointing performance.

While the company highlights past accolades, the lack of recent achievements or future plans may create a perception of stagnation or uncertainty in its growth trajectory.

FAQ

When will Landsea Homes release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Landsea Homes plans to release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 12, 2025, after the market closes.

What date and time is the Landsea Homes conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for May 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

How can I access the Landsea Homes conference call?

You can access the call by dialing 800-343-4136 for toll-free or 203-518-9843 internationally.

Is there a way to replay the conference call?

Yes, you can replay the call at 844-512-2921 for toll-free or 412-317-6671 internationally.

Where can I find more information about Landsea Homes?

Additional information can be found on the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

$LSEA Insider Trading Activity

$LSEA insiders have traded $LSEA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUAIJUN CHEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $42,025,000 .

. MING TIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000 .

. HOLDINGS CORP LANDSEA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000 .

. THOMAS HARTFIELD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,986 shares for an estimated $164,593.

$LSEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $LSEA stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) announced today that the company intends to release its results for the first quarter of 2025 after the market closes on Monday, May 12, 2025, and to host a conference call on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.







Conference Call Details:







Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025





Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time





Toll-free dial-in number: 800-343-4136





International dial-in number: 203-518-9843





Conference ID: LANDSEA







Replay Details:







Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921





International replay number: 412-317-6671





Replay ID: 11159059





The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.







About Landsea Homes Corporation







Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.







Media Contact:







Annie Noebel





Cornerstone Communications







anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com







(949) 449-2527







Investor Relations Contact:







Drew Mackintosh, CFA





Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC









drew@mackintoshir.com









(310) 924-9036



