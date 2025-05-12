Landsea Homes Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Increased Home Sales Revenue and Deliveries

Landsea Homes reported increased home sales revenue and deliveries in Q1 2025, despite a net loss of $7.1 million.

Landsea Homes Corporation reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a 2.3% increase in home sales revenue to $299.4 million and a significant 27.3% rise in new home deliveries, totaling 643 homes. Despite these positive indicators, the company recorded a net loss of $7.1 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to a net income of $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The gross margin for home sales was 13.0%, with an adjusted gross margin of 20.0%. The company experienced an 11.1% increase in net new home orders, reaching 679 homes. Furthermore, the total backlog decreased to 426 homes valued at $230.8 million as of March 31, 2025, from 623 homes a year earlier. Landsea Homes' financial condition revealed total liquidity of $256.3 million and a debt-to-capital ratio of 52.1%. The company will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for May 13, 2025.

Potential Positives

Home sales revenue increased by 2.3% to $299.4 million, signaling a growth in the company's sales activity.

New home deliveries rose 27.3% to 643 homes, indicating strong demand for the company's products.

Net new home orders increased by 11.1% to 679 homes, suggesting a positive outlook for future sales.

The adjusted home sales gross margin improved to 20.0%, reflecting better operational efficiency despite other challenges.

Potential Negatives

Reported a net loss of $7.1 million for the quarter compared to a net income of $0.7 million in the same period last year, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

Home sales gross margin decreased to 13.0%, down from 14.9% in the prior year, primarily due to higher discounts and incentives for buyers, which may indicate pricing pressures in the market.

Total homes in backlog fell 32% in terms of quantity and 39% in terms of dollar value compared to the previous year, raising concerns about future revenue generation and demand sustainability.

FAQ

What were Landsea Homes' home sales revenue figures for the first quarter of 2025?

Home sales revenue increased 2.3% to $299.4 million in Q1 2025.

How many new homes did Landsea Homes deliver in the first quarter of 2025?

New home deliveries increased 27.3% to 643 homes in Q1 2025.

What was the adjusted gross margin reported by Landsea Homes for the first quarter of 2025?

The adjusted gross margin was reported at 20.0% in Q1 2025.

What was the net loss per share for Landsea Homes in the first quarter of 2025?

The net loss per share was $0.20 in Q1 2025.

What is the total number of lots owned or controlled by Landsea Homes as of March 31, 2025?

Landsea Homes controlled or owned a total of 10,516 lots as of March 31, 2025.

$LSEA Insider Trading Activity

$LSEA insiders have traded $LSEA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUAIJUN CHEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $42,025,000 .

. MING TIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000 .

. HOLDINGS CORP LANDSEA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000 .

. THOMAS HARTFIELD sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $53,099

$LSEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $LSEA stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”) announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax loss of $9.9 million, net loss of $7.1 million or $0.20 loss per share, and gross margin of 13.0%. The Company reported an adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure) of $1.7 million or $0.05 loss per share and adjusted gross margin of 20.0%. Reported pretax income for the prior year period was $0.7 million with net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 earnings per share. For the prior year period, adjusted net income was $3.5 million, or $0.10 earnings per share and adjusted gross margin was 19.4%.







Operating Results







Total revenue was $310.8 million in the first quarter, up 6% compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by a 27% increase in homes closed partially offset by a 20% decrease in average selling price as Texas, Florida, and Colorado, which have lower average selling prices than California contributed to our growth in volume and represent a larger portion of our portfolio.





New homes delivered increased 27.3% to 643 homes at an average sales price of $466,000, compared to 505 homes delivered at an average sales price of $579,000 in the first quarter of 2024.





Net new home orders were up 11.1% to 679 homes with a dollar value of $317.8 million, an average sales price of $468,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.0 sales per active community. This compares to 611 homes with a dollar value of $336.9 million, an average sales price of $551,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community in the prior year period. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 9% as compared to 10% a year ago.





Total homes in backlog were 426 homes with a dollar value of $230.8 million and an average sales price of $542,000 at March 31, 2025. This compares to 623 homes with a dollar value of $380.0 million and an average sales price of $610,000 at March 31, 2024.





Total lots owned or controlled at March 31, 2025, were 10,516 compared to 10,349 at March 31, 2024. We continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, controlling 55% of our lots at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and 45% owned.





Home sales gross margin was 13.0%, or 13.5% excluding the $1.5 million inventory impairment on one of our DFW assets, compared to 14.9% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased 60 bps to 20.0% compared to 19.4% in the prior year period. The decrease in home sales gross margin was primarily attributed to higher discounts and incentives offered to buyers coupled with higher interest costs and costs of purchase accounting adjustments for inventory acquired in recent business combinations.





Net loss attributable to Landsea Homes was $7.3 million compared to net income attributable to Landsea Homes of $0.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net loss attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $1.7 million compared to adjusted net income of $3.5 million in the prior year period. Net loss per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.20, compared to earnings per diluted share $0.01 in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net loss per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.05 compared to adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $0.10 in the first quarter of 2024.





EBITDA was $6.2 million compared to $12.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.5 million compared to $17.0 million in the prior year period.







Balance Sheet







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total liquidity of $256.3 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow of $52.3 million and $204.0 million in availability under the Company’s $455.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $727.5 million compared to $725.4 million at December 31, 2024.





Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 52.1% at March 31, 2025, and the Company’s net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 48.3% at March 31, 2025.







Conference Call







The Company will hold a conference call May 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its first quarter 2025 results.







Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-343-4136



International dial-in number: 1-203-518-9843







The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.





A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after conference end time through May 27, 2025.







Replay Details:









Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921



International replay number: 1-412-317-6671



Replay ID: 11159059













About Landsea Homes Corporation







Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.





An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to “Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.





Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes’ High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.





Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.





For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.





These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.





These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:







the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;



our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;



changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;



our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;



the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;



our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;



our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;



the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and



the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.











Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







Stock Repurchase







Under its stock repurchase program, Landsea Homes may purchase its common stock in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. The Company will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company’s common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.







Investor Relations Contact:







Drew Mackintosh, CFA





Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC





drew@mackintoshir.com





(310) 924-9036







Media Contact:







Annie Noebel





Cornerstone Communications





anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com





(949) 449-2527



















Landsea Homes Corporation









Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited





































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















(dollars in thousands)













Assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





36,740













$





53,322













Cash held in escrow









15,563

















3,921













Real estate inventories









1,326,498

















1,339,082













Due from affiliates









553

















419













Goodwill









155,597

















155,597













Other assets









147,431

















148,996













Total assets





$





1,682,382













$





1,701,337



































Liabilities























Accounts payable





$





86,966













$





86,348













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









197,703

















212,645













Due to affiliates









887

















881













Line of credit facility, net









195,330

















194,435













Senior notes, net









532,177

















530,919













Total liabilities









1,013,063

















1,025,228

































Commitments and contingencies











































Equity























Stockholders’ equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,798,858 issued and 36,402,863 outstanding as of March 31, 2025, 41,712,850 issued and 36,316,855 outstanding as of December 31, 2024









4

















4













Additional paid-in capital









462,709

















462,363













Retained earnings









197,561

















204,815













Total stockholders’ equity









660,274

















667,182













Noncontrolling interests









9,045

















8,927













Total equity









669,319

















676,109













Total liabilities and equity





$





1,682,382













$





1,701,337







































































Landsea Homes Corporation









Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited





































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024

















(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













Revenue



























Home sales









$





299,373













$





292,592













Lot sales and other













11,438

















1,449















Total revenues















310,811

















294,041







































Cost of sales



























Home sales













260,515

















248,897













Lot sales and other













10,728

















1,683













Total cost of sales













271,243

















250,580







































Gross margin



























Home sales













38,858

















43,695













Lot sales and other













710

















(234





)









Total gross margin













39,568

















43,461





































Sales and marketing expenses













23,952

















18,488













General and administrative expenses













26,813

















26,082













Total operating expenses













50,765

















44,570







































Loss from operations















(11,197





)













(1,109





)

































Other income, net













1,300

















1,813















Pretax (loss) income















(9,897





)













704





































Benefit for income taxes













(2,808





)













(30





)



































Net (loss) income















(7,089





)













734













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests













165

















544













Net (loss) income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation









$





(7,254





)









$





190







































(Loss) income per share:



























Basic









$





(0.20





)









$





0.01













Diluted









$





(0.20





)









$





0.01







































Weighted average common shares outstanding:



























Basic













36,334,207

















36,279,679













Diluted













36,334,207

















36,798,722











































































Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue





























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024













% Change















Homes









Dollar Value









ASP









Homes









Dollar Value









ASP









Homes









Dollar Value









ASP















(dollars in thousands)











Arizona





185













$





78,895













$





426













183













$





78,741













$





430













1





%









—





%









(1





)%









California





65

















49,010

















754













146

















131,894

















903













(55





)%









(63





)%









(17





)%









Colorado





29

















12,735

















439













17

















8,854

















521













71





%









44





%









(16





)%









Florida





238

















110,591

















465













157

















72,355

















461













52





%









53





%









1





%









Texas





126

















48,142

















382













2

















748

















374













6,200





%









6,336





%









2





%









Total





643













$





299,373













$





466













505













$





292,592













$





579













27





%









2





%









(20





)%



























































































































































Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates





























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024













% Change















Homes





Dollar Value





ASP





Monthly Absorption Rate









Homes





Dollar Value





ASP





Monthly Absorption Rate









Homes





Dollar Value





ASP





Monthly Absorption Rate















(dollars in thousands)











Arizona





189









$





80,704









$





427









3.8













233









$





103,515









$





444









3.6













(19





)%





(22





)%





(4





)%





6





%









California





84













59,121













704









2.6













107













108,325













1,012









3.7













(21





)%





(45





)%





(30





)%





(30





)%









Colorado





33













15,897













482









3.7













23













10,871













473









3.8













43





%





46





%





2





%





(3





)%









Florida





216













99,639













461









2.9













236













109,533













464









2.7













(8





)%





(9





)%





(1





)%





7





%









Texas





157













62,451













398









2.6













12













4,695













391









13.3













1,208





%





1,230





%





2





%





(80





)%









Total





679









$





317,812









$





468









3.0













611









$





336,939









$





551









3.3













11





%





(6





)%





(15





)%





(9





)%



















































































































































Average Selling Communities





























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025

















2024

















% Change











































Arizona





16.7









21.3









(22





)%









California





10.7









9.7









10





%









Colorado





3.0









2.0









50





%









Florida





24.7









29.3









(16





)%









Texas





20.3









0.3









6,667





%









Total





75.4









62.6









20





%































































Backlog













































March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













% Change















Homes









Dollar Value









ASP









Homes









Dollar Value









ASP









Homes









Dollar Value









ASP















(dollars in thousands)











Arizona





74













$





35,509













$





480













146













$





66,207













$





453













(49





)%









(46





)%









6





%









California





49

















35,588

















726













122

















134,601

















1,103













(60





)%









(74





)%









(34





)%









Colorado





10

















6,566

















657













20

















9,557

















478













(50





)%









(31





)%









37





%









Florida





205

















114,330

















558













325

















165,662

















510













(37





)%









(31





)%









9





%









Texas





88

















38,842

















441













10

















3,947

















395













780





%









884





%









12





%









Total





426













$





230,835













$





542













623













$





379,974













$





610













(32





)%









(39





)%









(11





)%



















































































































































Lots Owned or Controlled













































March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024

























Lots Owned





















Lots Controlled





















Total





















Lots Owned





















Lots Controlled





















Total





















% Change











Arizona





1,211













1,654













2,865













1,505













1,462













2,967













(3





)%









California





716













825













1,541













569













1,200













1,769













(13





)%









Colorado





213













280













493













168













125













293













68





%









Florida





1,255













1,485













2,740













1,800













1,770













3,570













(23





)%









Texas





1,315













1,562













2,877













202













1,548













1,750













64





%









Total





4,710













5,806













10,516













4,244













6,105













10,349













2





%



































































































Home Sales Gross Margins







Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, real estate inventories impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.



























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025





















%













2024





















%

















(dollars in thousands)











Home sales revenue





$





299,373













100.0





%









$





292,592













100.0





%









Cost of home sales









260,515













87.0





%













248,897













85.1





%









Home sales gross margin









38,858













13.0





%













43,695













14.9





%









Add: Interest in cost of home sales









13,878













4.6





%













10,557













3.6





%









Add: Real estate inventories impairment









1,500













0.5





%













—













—





%









Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment









54,236













18.1





%













54,252













18.5





%









Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory









5,619













1.9





%













2,456













0.8





%









Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory





$





59,855













20.0





%









$





56,708













19.4





%







































































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA







The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax (benefit) expense, (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss on debt modification, (vii) transaction costs, and (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.



























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024

















(dollars in thousands)











Net (loss) income





$





(7,089





)









$





734













Benefit for income taxes









(2,808





)













(30





)









Interest in cost of sales









13,915

















10,570













Depreciation and amortization expense









2,148

















1,320













EBITDA









6,166

















12,594













Real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs









1,525

















256













Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales









5,619

















2,456













Transaction costs









211

















1,728













Adjusted EBITDA





$





13,521













$





17,034



















































Adjusted Net Income







Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company at the time and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our prior parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, transaction costs, and real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs, and is tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. We adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our prior parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest. In the comparable prior period, we did not adjust for abandoned project costs or transaction costs. We have made that change to be more consistent with our adjusted EBITDA add-backs. We adjusted the prior period presented herein to maintain comparability between the periods.























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024

























(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











Net (loss) income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation





$





(7,254





)









$





190

































Real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs









1,525

















256













Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales









9

















29













Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory









5,619

















2,456













Transaction costs









211

















1,728













Total adjustments









7,364

















4,469













Tax-effected adjustments



(1)











5,521

















3,315

































Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation





$





(1,733





)









$





3,505

































Earnings per share





















Basic





$





(0.20





)









$





0.01













Diluted





$





(0.20





)









$





0.01

































Adjusted earnings per share





















Basic





$





(0.05





)









$





0.10













Diluted





$





(0.05





)









$





0.10

































Weighted shares outstanding





















Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic









36,334,207

















36,279,679













Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted









36,334,207

















36,798,722

















































(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.







Net Debt to Total Capital







The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).





The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.





See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.



































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















(dollars in thousands)











Total notes and other debts payable, net





$





727,507













$





725,354













Total equity









669,319

















676,109













Total capital





$





1,396,826













$





1,401,463













Ratio of debt to capital









52.1





%













51.8





%





























Total notes and other debts payable, net





$





727,507













$





725,354













Less: cash and cash equivalents









36,740

















53,322













Less: cash held in escrow









15,563

















3,921













Net debt









675,204

















668,111

































Total capital





$





1,396,826













$





1,401,463













Ratio of net debt to total capital









48.3





%













47.7





%











































