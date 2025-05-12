Landsea Homes Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Increased Home Sales Revenue and Deliveries

Landsea Homes reported increased home sales revenue and deliveries in Q1 2025, despite a net loss of $7.1 million.
Quiver AI Summary
Landsea Homes Corporation reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a 2.3% increase in home sales revenue to $299.4 million and a significant 27.3% rise in new home deliveries, totaling 643 homes. Despite these positive indicators, the company recorded a net loss of $7.1 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to a net income of $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The gross margin for home sales was 13.0%, with an adjusted gross margin of 20.0%. The company experienced an 11.1% increase in net new home orders, reaching 679 homes. Furthermore, the total backlog decreased to 426 homes valued at $230.8 million as of March 31, 2025, from 623 homes a year earlier. Landsea Homes' financial condition revealed total liquidity of $256.3 million and a debt-to-capital ratio of 52.1%. The company will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for May 13, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Home sales revenue increased by 2.3% to $299.4 million, signaling a growth in the company's sales activity.
- New home deliveries rose 27.3% to 643 homes, indicating strong demand for the company's products.
- Net new home orders increased by 11.1% to 679 homes, suggesting a positive outlook for future sales.
- The adjusted home sales gross margin improved to 20.0%, reflecting better operational efficiency despite other challenges.
Potential Negatives
- Reported a net loss of $7.1 million for the quarter compared to a net income of $0.7 million in the same period last year, indicating a significant decline in profitability.
- Home sales gross margin decreased to 13.0%, down from 14.9% in the prior year, primarily due to higher discounts and incentives for buyers, which may indicate pricing pressures in the market.
- Total homes in backlog fell 32% in terms of quantity and 39% in terms of dollar value compared to the previous year, raising concerns about future revenue generation and demand sustainability.
FAQ
What were Landsea Homes' home sales revenue figures for the first quarter of 2025?
Home sales revenue increased 2.3% to $299.4 million in Q1 2025.
How many new homes did Landsea Homes deliver in the first quarter of 2025?
New home deliveries increased 27.3% to 643 homes in Q1 2025.
What was the adjusted gross margin reported by Landsea Homes for the first quarter of 2025?
The adjusted gross margin was reported at 20.0% in Q1 2025.
What was the net loss per share for Landsea Homes in the first quarter of 2025?
The net loss per share was $0.20 in Q1 2025.
What is the total number of lots owned or controlled by Landsea Homes as of March 31, 2025?
Landsea Homes controlled or owned a total of 10,516 lots as of March 31, 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$LSEA Insider Trading Activity
$LSEA insiders have traded $LSEA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HUAIJUN CHEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $42,025,000.
- MING TIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000.
- HOLDINGS CORP LANDSEA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000.
- THOMAS HARTFIELD sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $53,099
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LSEA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $LSEA stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 905,424 shares (+99.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,687,049
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 627,016 shares (+17.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,025,442
- NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. added 558,834 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,744,500
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 555,153 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,713,248
- B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. added 500,090 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,245,764
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 363,900 shares (+52.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,089,511
- GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC added 320,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,716,800
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Home sales revenue increased
2.3%
to
$299.4 million
New home deliveries increased
27.3%
to
643
homes
Net new home orders of
679
increased
11.1%
Home sales gross margin of
13.0%
, adjusted home sales gross margin of
20.0%
Book value per share of
$18.14
DALLAS, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”) announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax loss of $9.9 million, net loss of $7.1 million or $0.20 loss per share, and gross margin of 13.0%. The Company reported an adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure) of $1.7 million or $0.05 loss per share and adjusted gross margin of 20.0%. Reported pretax income for the prior year period was $0.7 million with net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 earnings per share. For the prior year period, adjusted net income was $3.5 million, or $0.10 earnings per share and adjusted gross margin was 19.4%.
Operating Results
Total revenue was $310.8 million in the first quarter, up 6% compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by a 27% increase in homes closed partially offset by a 20% decrease in average selling price as Texas, Florida, and Colorado, which have lower average selling prices than California contributed to our growth in volume and represent a larger portion of our portfolio.
New homes delivered increased 27.3% to 643 homes at an average sales price of $466,000, compared to 505 homes delivered at an average sales price of $579,000 in the first quarter of 2024.
Net new home orders were up 11.1% to 679 homes with a dollar value of $317.8 million, an average sales price of $468,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.0 sales per active community. This compares to 611 homes with a dollar value of $336.9 million, an average sales price of $551,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community in the prior year period. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 9% as compared to 10% a year ago.
Total homes in backlog were 426 homes with a dollar value of $230.8 million and an average sales price of $542,000 at March 31, 2025. This compares to 623 homes with a dollar value of $380.0 million and an average sales price of $610,000 at March 31, 2024.
Total lots owned or controlled at March 31, 2025, were 10,516 compared to 10,349 at March 31, 2024. We continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, controlling 55% of our lots at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and 45% owned.
Home sales gross margin was 13.0%, or 13.5% excluding the $1.5 million inventory impairment on one of our DFW assets, compared to 14.9% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased 60 bps to 20.0% compared to 19.4% in the prior year period. The decrease in home sales gross margin was primarily attributed to higher discounts and incentives offered to buyers coupled with higher interest costs and costs of purchase accounting adjustments for inventory acquired in recent business combinations.
Net loss attributable to Landsea Homes was $7.3 million compared to net income attributable to Landsea Homes of $0.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net loss attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $1.7 million compared to adjusted net income of $3.5 million in the prior year period. Net loss per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.20, compared to earnings per diluted share $0.01 in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net loss per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.05 compared to adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $0.10 in the first quarter of 2024.
EBITDA was $6.2 million compared to $12.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.5 million compared to $17.0 million in the prior year period.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total liquidity of $256.3 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow of $52.3 million and $204.0 million in availability under the Company’s $455.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $727.5 million compared to $725.4 million at December 31, 2024.
Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 52.1% at March 31, 2025, and the Company’s net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 48.3% at March 31, 2025.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call May 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its first quarter 2025 results.
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-343-4136
International dial-in number: 1-203-518-9843
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after conference end time through May 27, 2025.
Replay Details:
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 11159059
About Landsea Homes Corporation
Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.
An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to “Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.
Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes’ High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.
Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.
For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.
These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:
the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;
our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;
changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;
our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;
the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;
our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;
our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;
the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and
the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.
Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Stock Repurchase
Under its stock repurchase program, Landsea Homes may purchase its common stock in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. The Company will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company’s common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.
Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Mackintosh, CFA
Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC
drew@mackintoshir.com
(310) 924-9036
Media Contact:
Annie Noebel
Cornerstone Communications
anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com
(949) 449-2527
Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
36,740
$
53,322
Cash held in escrow
15,563
3,921
Real estate inventories
1,326,498
1,339,082
Due from affiliates
553
419
Goodwill
155,597
155,597
Other assets
147,431
148,996
Total assets
$
1,682,382
$
1,701,337
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
86,966
$
86,348
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
197,703
212,645
Due to affiliates
887
881
Line of credit facility, net
195,330
194,435
Senior notes, net
532,177
530,919
Total liabilities
1,013,063
1,025,228
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,798,858 issued and 36,402,863 outstanding as of March 31, 2025, 41,712,850 issued and 36,316,855 outstanding as of December 31, 2024
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
462,709
462,363
Retained earnings
197,561
204,815
Total stockholders’ equity
660,274
667,182
Noncontrolling interests
9,045
8,927
Total equity
669,319
676,109
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,682,382
$
1,701,337
Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue
Home sales
$
299,373
$
292,592
Lot sales and other
11,438
1,449
Total revenues
310,811
294,041
Cost of sales
Home sales
260,515
248,897
Lot sales and other
10,728
1,683
Total cost of sales
271,243
250,580
Gross margin
Home sales
38,858
43,695
Lot sales and other
710
(234
)
Total gross margin
39,568
43,461
Sales and marketing expenses
23,952
18,488
General and administrative expenses
26,813
26,082
Total operating expenses
50,765
44,570
Loss from operations
(11,197
)
(1,109
)
Other income, net
1,300
1,813
Pretax (loss) income
(9,897
)
704
Benefit for income taxes
(2,808
)
(30
)
Net (loss) income
(7,089
)
734
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
165
544
Net (loss) income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
$
(7,254
)
$
190
(Loss) income per share:
Basic
$
(0.20
)
$
0.01
Diluted
$
(0.20
)
$
0.01
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
36,334,207
36,279,679
Diluted
36,334,207
36,798,722
Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
Homes
Dollar Value
ASP
Homes
Dollar Value
ASP
Homes
Dollar Value
ASP
(dollars in thousands)
Arizona
185
$
78,895
$
426
183
$
78,741
$
430
1
%
—
%
(1
)%
California
65
49,010
754
146
131,894
903
(55
)%
(63
)%
(17
)%
Colorado
29
12,735
439
17
8,854
521
71
%
44
%
(16
)%
Florida
238
110,591
465
157
72,355
461
52
%
53
%
1
%
Texas
126
48,142
382
2
748
374
6,200
%
6,336
%
2
%
Total
643
$
299,373
$
466
505
$
292,592
$
579
27
%
2
%
(20
)%
Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
Homes
Dollar Value
ASP
Monthly Absorption Rate
Homes
Dollar Value
ASP
Monthly Absorption Rate
Homes
Dollar Value
ASP
Monthly Absorption Rate
(dollars in thousands)
Arizona
189
$
80,704
$
427
3.8
233
$
103,515
$
444
3.6
(19
)%
(22
)%
(4
)%
6
%
California
84
59,121
704
2.6
107
108,325
1,012
3.7
(21
)%
(45
)%
(30
)%
(30
)%
Colorado
33
15,897
482
3.7
23
10,871
473
3.8
43
%
46
%
2
%
(3
)%
Florida
216
99,639
461
2.9
236
109,533
464
2.7
(8
)%
(9
)%
(1
)%
7
%
Texas
157
62,451
398
2.6
12
4,695
391
13.3
1,208
%
1,230
%
2
%
(80
)%
Total
679
$
317,812
$
468
3.0
611
$
336,939
$
551
3.3
11
%
(6
)%
(15
)%
(9
)%
Average Selling Communities
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
Arizona
16.7
21.3
(22
)%
California
10.7
9.7
10
%
Colorado
3.0
2.0
50
%
Florida
24.7
29.3
(16
)%
Texas
20.3
0.3
6,667
%
Total
75.4
62.6
20
%
Backlog
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
% Change
Homes
Dollar Value
ASP
Homes
Dollar Value
ASP
Homes
Dollar Value
ASP
(dollars in thousands)
Arizona
74
$
35,509
$
480
146
$
66,207
$
453
(49
)%
(46
)%
6
%
California
49
35,588
726
122
134,601
1,103
(60
)%
(74
)%
(34
)%
Colorado
10
6,566
657
20
9,557
478
(50
)%
(31
)%
37
%
Florida
205
114,330
558
325
165,662
510
(37
)%
(31
)%
9
%
Texas
88
38,842
441
10
3,947
395
780
%
884
%
12
%
Total
426
$
230,835
$
542
623
$
379,974
$
610
(32
)%
(39
)%
(11
)%
Lots Owned or Controlled
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Lots Owned
Lots Controlled
Total
Lots Owned
Lots Controlled
Total
% Change
Arizona
1,211
1,654
2,865
1,505
1,462
2,967
(3
)%
California
716
825
1,541
569
1,200
1,769
(13
)%
Colorado
213
280
493
168
125
293
68
%
Florida
1,255
1,485
2,740
1,800
1,770
3,570
(23
)%
Texas
1,315
1,562
2,877
202
1,548
1,750
64
%
Total
4,710
5,806
10,516
4,244
6,105
10,349
2
%
Home Sales Gross Margins
Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, real estate inventories impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
%
2024
%
(dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue
$
299,373
100.0
%
$
292,592
100.0
%
Cost of home sales
260,515
87.0
%
248,897
85.1
%
Home sales gross margin
38,858
13.0
%
43,695
14.9
%
Add: Interest in cost of home sales
13,878
4.6
%
10,557
3.6
%
Add: Real estate inventories impairment
1,500
0.5
%
—
—
%
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment
54,236
18.1
%
54,252
18.5
%
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory
5,619
1.9
%
2,456
0.8
%
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory
$
59,855
20.0
%
$
56,708
19.4
%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax (benefit) expense, (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss on debt modification, (vii) transaction costs, and (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
(dollars in thousands)
Net (loss) income
$
(7,089
)
$
734
Benefit for income taxes
(2,808
)
(30
)
Interest in cost of sales
13,915
10,570
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,148
1,320
EBITDA
6,166
12,594
Real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs
1,525
256
Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales
5,619
2,456
Transaction costs
211
1,728
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,521
$
17,034
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company at the time and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our prior parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, transaction costs, and real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs, and is tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. We adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our prior parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest. In the comparable prior period, we did not adjust for abandoned project costs or transaction costs. We have made that change to be more consistent with our adjusted EBITDA add-backs. We adjusted the prior period presented herein to maintain comparability between the periods.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net (loss) income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
$
(7,254
)
$
190
Real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs
1,525
256
Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales
9
29
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory
5,619
2,456
Transaction costs
211
1,728
Total adjustments
7,364
4,469
Tax-effected adjustments
(1)
5,521
3,315
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation
$
(1,733
)
$
3,505
Earnings per share
Basic
$
(0.20
)
$
0.01
Diluted
$
(0.20
)
$
0.01
Adjusted earnings per share
Basic
$
(0.05
)
$
0.10
Diluted
$
(0.05
)
$
0.10
Weighted shares outstanding
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic
36,334,207
36,279,679
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted
36,334,207
36,798,722
(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.
Net Debt to Total Capital
The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).
The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.
See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
Total notes and other debts payable, net
$
727,507
$
725,354
Total equity
669,319
676,109
Total capital
$
1,396,826
$
1,401,463
Ratio of debt to capital
52.1
%
51.8
%
Total notes and other debts payable, net
$
727,507
$
725,354
Less: cash and cash equivalents
36,740
53,322
Less: cash held in escrow
15,563
3,921
Net debt
675,204
668,111
Total capital
$
1,396,826
$
1,401,463
Ratio of net debt to total capital
48.3
%
47.7
%
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.