Landsea Homes Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on February 27, 2025

Landsea Homes will announce its Q4 and 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Landsea Homes Corporation announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on February 27, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions from participants. The call can be accessed via toll-free and international dial-in numbers, and there will be a replay available following the event. Landsea Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas, recognized for developing sustainable communities across various desirable U.S. markets. The company received the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year award, following its prior accolade in 2022.

Potential Positives

The announcement of scheduled earnings results indicates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The hosting of a conference call allows for direct engagement with investors, promoting investor relations and transparency.

Landsea Homes Corporation's recognition as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year reinforces its reputation in the sustainable building sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not include any specific financial guidance or projections for the upcoming results, which may indicate uncertainty about the company's performance.

The lack of context regarding previous financial performance might raise concerns about declining or stagnating metrics going into the earnings announcement.

The timing of the press release indicates that significant financial results will be disclosed in the near future, heightening scrutiny and speculation among investors and analysts about current company health.

FAQ

When will Landsea Homes release its 2024 financial results?

Landsea Homes will release its 2024 financial results before the market opens on February 27, 2025.

What time is the conference call for Landsea Homes' financial results?

The conference call will take place at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on February 27, 2025.

How can I participate in the Landsea Homes conference call?

You can join the conference call by calling the toll-free number 800-274-8461 or the international number 203-518-9814.

Will there be a replay of the Landsea Homes conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available at 844-512-2921 for toll-free or 412-317-6671 for international callers, using Replay ID: 11158244.

Where can I find more information about Landsea Homes?

More information about Landsea Homes can be found on their Investors section at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LSEA Insider Trading Activity

$LSEA insiders have traded $LSEA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUAIJUN CHEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $42,025,000 .

. MING TIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000 .

. HOLDINGS CORP LANDSEA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900,000 shares for an estimated $29,725,000 .

. ELIAS FARHAT sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $724,200

THOMAS HARTFIELD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,986 shares for an estimated $164,593.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LSEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $LSEA stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DALLAS, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) announced today that the company will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.







Conference Call Details:







Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025





Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time





Toll-free dial-in number: 800-274-8461





International dial-in number: 203-518-9814







Replay Details:







Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921





International replay number: 412-317-6671





Replay ID: 11158244





The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.







About Landsea Homes Corporation







Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.







Media Contact:







Annie Noebel





Cornerstone Communications







anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com







(949) 449-2527







Investor Relations Contact:







Drew Mackintosh, CFA





Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC







drew@mackintoshir.com







(310) 924-9036



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.