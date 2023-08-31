Landsea Homes Corporation - (LSEA) Price Target Increased by 13.51% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Landsea Homes Corporation - (NASDAQ:LSEA) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 13.51% from the prior estimate of 12.58 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.91% from the latest reported closing price of 9.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landsea Homes Corporation -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 9.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSEA is 0.07%, an increase of 67.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.66% to 9,476K shares. The put/call ratio of LSEA is 7.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 1,148K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 69.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 322.18% over the last quarter.

First Washington holds 954K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 926K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 40.80% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 449K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 53.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 2,274.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 388K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 382K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 75.69% over the last quarter.

Landsea Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landsea Homes Corporation is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

