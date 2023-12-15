Landsea Homes Corporation - (LSEA) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 14.96

The average one-year price target for Landsea Homes Corporation - (NASDAQ:LSEA) has been revised to 14.96 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 13.60 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.32% from the latest reported closing price of 12.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landsea Homes Corporation -. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 30.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSEA is 0.09%, an increase of 22.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.26% to 14,033K shares. The put/call ratio of LSEA is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 1,203K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 5.17% over the last quarter.

B. Riley Financial holds 867K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 83.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 1,189.33% over the last quarter.

First Washington holds 843K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares, representing a decrease of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 21.65% over the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 484K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 21.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 24.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 471K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 17.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 21.35% over the last quarter.

Landsea Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landsea Homes Corporation is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

