Landsea Homes announces pricing of 6.09M shares at $10.25 in secondary offering

December 06, 2024 — 07:14 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Landsea Homes (LSEA) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,086,957 shares of its common stock being sold by selling stockholders of the Company, Landsea Holdings Corporation and Ever Fast Holdings, at a public offering price of $10.25 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $62.4M to the selling stockholders, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 913,043 shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company is not selling any shares of common stock in the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 9, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. B. Riley Securities is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the Offering. Wedbush Securities and Zions Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

