Landsea Green Life Postpones Auditor Appointment

May 24, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Landsea Green Life Service Company Limited (HK:1965) has released an update.

Landsea Green Life Service Company Limited announced a delay in appointing new auditors due to an inability to agree on the audit fee with PricewaterhouseCoopers for the year ending 31 December 2024. The appointment and remuneration decision for the auditors will now be moved to a later general meeting, with the Board aiming to propose a new firm for shareholders’ consideration shortly. The company confirmed that there are no disputes with PwC regarding their retirement as auditors.

