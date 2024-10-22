News & Insights

Landsea Green Adjusts Consent Solicitation Timeline

October 22, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. (HK:0106) has released an update.

Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. has announced modifications to its consent solicitation for its 10.75% senior notes due in 2024, extending the expiration date to December 18, 2024, to allow more time for eligible holders to respond. The company has also revised the expected timetable for the solicitation process. These changes aim to provide clarity and accommodate investor participation.

