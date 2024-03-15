Lands' End To Repurchase Up To $25 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Lands' End, Inc. (LE), a clothing and home decor retailer, announced on Friday that its Board has authorized the repurchase of up to $25 million of shares through March 31, 2026.

The company intends to repurchase its shares from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions.

Lands' End will fund the repurchases through existing cash on hand and borrowings.

LE was trading up by 0.46 percent at $8.65 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

