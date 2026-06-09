Lands' End Swings To Profit In Q1; Guides Q2, FY26; Stock Down 4.5%

(RTTNews) - Uni-channel retailer Lands' End, Inc. (LE) reported Tuesday net income for the first quarter of $330.69 million or $10.56 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.26 million or $0.27 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss for the quarter were $0.11 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenue for the quarter decreased 8.5 percent to $238.92 million from $261.21 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects a net loss in a range of $0.16 to $0.06 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.06 to $0.16 per share on net revenue between $290.0 million and $310.0 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects net earnings in a range of $10.02 to $10.34 per share and adjusted net earnings in a range of $0.32 to $0.65 per share on net revenue between $1.30 billion and $1.40 billion.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, LE is trading on the Nasdaq at $10.71, down $0.50 or 4.45 percent.

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