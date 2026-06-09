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Lands' End Swings To Profit In Q1; Guides Q2, FY26; Stock Down 4.5%

June 09, 2026 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Uni-channel retailer Lands' End, Inc. (LE) reported Tuesday net income for the first quarter of $330.69 million or $10.56 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.26 million or $0.27 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss for the quarter were $0.11 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenue for the quarter decreased 8.5 percent to $238.92 million from $261.21 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects a net loss in a range of $0.16 to $0.06 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.06 to $0.16 per share on net revenue between $290.0 million and $310.0 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects net earnings in a range of $10.02 to $10.34 per share and adjusted net earnings in a range of $0.32 to $0.65 per share on net revenue between $1.30 billion and $1.40 billion.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, LE is trading on the Nasdaq at $10.71, down $0.50 or 4.45 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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