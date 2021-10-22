Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Lands' End's (NASDAQ:LE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Lands' End, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$97m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$361m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

So, Lands' End has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Online Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lands' End compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Lands' End's ROCE Trend?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Lands' End. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 101% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.1 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Lands' End appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 29% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 33% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

Our Take On Lands' End's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Lands' End has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 61% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

