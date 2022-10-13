Nasdaq-Listed Companies
Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lands' End:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = US$46m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$358m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Lands' End has an ROCE of 5.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Online Retail industry average of 13%.

roce
NasdaqCM:LE Return on Capital Employed October 13th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Lands' End's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lands' End here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Lands' End has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 178% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Lands' End's ROCE

To bring it all together, Lands' End has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 28% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Lands' End we've found 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Lands' End isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

