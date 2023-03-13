Lands' End (LE) Q4 Earnings Upcoming: What's in the Offing?

Lands' End, Inc. LE is likely to witness a decline in the top and the bottom lines from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s readings when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Mar 16, before the market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $522 million, suggesting a 6% fall from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is currently pegged at 5 cents, indicating a 76.2% plunge from the year-ago fiscal period’s tally. The consensus estimate has been stable over the past 30 days.



This clothing, accessories, footwear and home products retailer has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 68.1%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Lands' End’s quarterly results might have been hurt by the impacts of a challenging macro environment. Inflationary pressures on consumer discretionary spending and global supply-chain pressures remain deterrents. These along with any deleverage in selling and administrative expenses, and other costs might have hurt Lands' End’s profitability in the fiscal quarter under review.



On its lastearnings call management had cited that the fourth quarter will be greatly promotional. Lands’ End envisioned revenues of $510-$530 million and earnings per share of break-even to 9 cents for the fiscal fourth quarter. It had projected an adjusted EBITDA of $20-$25 million for the to-be-reported quarter. This guidance assumes nearly flat transportation expenses stemming from supply-chain bottlenecks.



On the flip side, the company’s e-commerce business and brand strength appear encouraging. We note that enhanced data analytics capabilities and improved inventory management are tailwinds. LE’s consumer-centric approach, product initiatives, technological advancements and brand awareness are other positives.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lands' End this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Lands' End, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Lands' End, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Lands' End, Inc. Quote

Although Lands' End carries a Zacks Rank of 3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PVH is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.64 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 42.3% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



PVH Corp’s top line is expected to fall from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.34 billion, suggesting a 3.8% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. PVH delivered an earnings beat of 22.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Skechers SKX currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.74% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of 60 cents suggests a decline of 22.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Skechers’ top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.84 billion, which indicates a rise of 1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SKX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $3.06 suggests an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests a rise of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

