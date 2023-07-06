Lands` End (LE) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Lands` End (NASDAQ:LE) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 9.69 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.27% from the latest reported closing price of 7.48 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lands` End. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LE is 0.04%, a decrease of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 14,710K shares. The put/call ratio of LE is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 2,100K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,100K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,391K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LE by 20.13% over the last quarter.
Towerview holds 665K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LE by 21.99% over the last quarter.
Chilton Investment Co holds 485K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing a decrease of 20.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LE by 6.92% over the last quarter.
Lands` End Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Lands' End, Inc. is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. It offers products online, on third party online marketplaces and through its own Company Operated stores, as well as, third-party retail locations. It's a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.
Additional reading:
- AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT
- 2 This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Company’s strategies and the expected impact of their implementation, opportunities for growth and value creation, abilit
- AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO THE LANDS’ END, INC. AMENDED AND RESTATED 2017 STOCK PLAN
- Lands’ End Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Net Revenue grew 1.9% compared to the same period last year Net Loss of $1.7 million, compared to a Net loss of $2.4 million in the same period last year Adjusted EBITDA increased by 41.3%, or $5
- Fourth Amendment to Credit Agreement, dated May 12, 2023, by and among Lands’ End, Inc. (as the Lead Borrower), the guarantors party thereto, the lenders party thereto and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (as administrative agent and collateral agent)
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.