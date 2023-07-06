Lands` End (LE) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Lands` End (NASDAQ:LE) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 9.69 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.27% from the latest reported closing price of 7.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lands` End. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LE is 0.04%, a decrease of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 14,710K shares. The put/call ratio of LE is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 2,100K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,100K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,391K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LE by 20.13% over the last quarter.

Towerview holds 665K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LE by 21.99% over the last quarter.

Chilton Investment Co holds 485K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing a decrease of 20.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LE by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Lands` End Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lands' End, Inc. is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. It offers products online, on third party online marketplaces and through its own Company Operated stores, as well as, third-party retail locations. It's a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

