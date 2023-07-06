News & Insights

Stocks
LE

Lands` End (LE) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 10.20

July 06, 2023 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Lands` End (NASDAQ:LE) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 9.69 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.27% from the latest reported closing price of 7.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lands` End. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LE is 0.04%, a decrease of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 14,710K shares. LE / Lands` End, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LE is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LE / Lands` End, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 2,100K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,100K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,391K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LE by 20.13% over the last quarter.

Towerview holds 665K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LE by 21.99% over the last quarter.

Chilton Investment Co holds 485K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing a decrease of 20.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LE by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Lands` End Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Lands' End, Inc. is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. It offers products online, on third party online marketplaces and through its own Company Operated stores, as well as, third-party retail locations. It's a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.