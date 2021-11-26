Lands' End (LE) Lined Up for Q3 Earnings: Factors to Note

Lands' End, Inc. LE is likely to witness an increase in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Dec 2, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $399.2 million, suggesting an improvement of 10.9% from the prior-year reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at 24 cents over the past 30 days. It suggests an increase of 9.1% from the year-ago period.



This uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 73.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 11.6%.

Key Factors to Note

As pandemic-led restrictions ease and outdoor movement gathers pace, consumers are spending more on apparel items and refreshing their wardrobes. Such trends have been favoring Lands’ End business. Sturdy global e-commerce business coupled with faster-than-expected recovery in the Outfitters business category led by travel-related national accounts and school uniform customers have been contributing to the top-line performance.



We note that improved product assortment and compelling digital marketing strategies have been driving e-commerce business. Also, enhanced data analytics capabilities and improved inventory management have been aiding merchandise margin.



On its last earnings call, Lands' End guided third-quarter net revenues between $390 million and $405 million that suggest an increase from $360 million reported in the year-ago period. Management projected earnings in the band of 19-27 cents a share for the quarter under discussion. The company had posted earnings of 22 cents in the prior-year period.



While aforementioned factors raise optimism, we cannot ignore the ongoing supply chain issues. These include higher shipping costs and surcharges, as well as the continued shipping delays, and manufacturing interruptions, primarily in Vietnam. As a result, Lands' End expects gross margin trends to moderate in the back half of fiscal 2021.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lands' End this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Although Lands' End carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

3 Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



PVH Corp. PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings of $2.07 per share suggests growth of 56.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



PVH Corp.’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.40 billion, indicating an improvement of 13.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. PVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 177.5%, on average.



G-III Apparel GIII currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.14% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.79, which suggests growth of 36.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



G-III Apparel’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1.01 billion, which indicates an improvement of 22.4% from the prior-year quarter. GIII has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 180.5%, on average.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share suggests growth of 13.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Costco’s top line is also expected to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $49.6 billion, indicating an increase of 14.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average.

