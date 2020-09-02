Lands' End Initiates Q3, Q4 Net Revenue Growth Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, uni-channel retailer Lands' End, Inc. (LE) provided revenue growth guidance for the third and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, based on the stabilization and improved visibility in the business.

However, the company said the outlook does not incorporate a potential second wave of COVID-19 or additional government-mandated closures.

For the third quarter, the company expects net revenue to decline in the low single digit percentage from last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects net revenue for both the third quarter and fourth quarter to decline in the low single digit percentage from last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $331.31 million for the third quarter.

