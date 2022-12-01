Lands' End Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

Markets
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lands' End Inc. (LE):

Earnings: -$4.682 million in Q3 vs. $7.399 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.14 in Q3 vs. $0.22 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.07 per share Revenue: $370.983 million in Q3 vs. $375.843 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.00 to $0.09 Next quarter revenue guidance: $510 Mln to $530Mln Full year EPS guidance: -$0.27 to -0.18 Full year revenue guidance: $1.54 Bln to$1.56Bln

