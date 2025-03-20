Lands' End Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lands' End Inc. (LE):

Earnings: $18.52 million in Q4 vs. -$8.62 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.59 in Q4 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Lands' End Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.69 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.57 per share Revenue: $441.66 million in Q4 vs. $514.85 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.22) - (-$0.13) Next quarter revenue guidance: $260.0 - $290.0 Mln

