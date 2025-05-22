Lands' End, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q1 2025 Financial Results on June 5, 2025

Lands' End will hold a conference call on June 5, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Lands' End, Inc. will hold a conference call on June 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results, with a news release to be issued beforehand. The call can be accessed live on the Company's investor relations website, where an archive of the broadcast will be available later in the day. Lands' End is a prominent digital retailer offering a variety of apparel and home products, and serves both individual consumers and businesses through various distribution channels.

Potential Positives

Lands' End will discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results, providing transparency to investors and stakeholders.

The conference call is accessible to the public, promoting engagement with investors and enhancing the company's communication strategy.

The company continues to position itself as a leading digital retailer, indicating its relevance and presence in the competitive market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Lands' End's conference call for Q1 2025 results?

Lands' End will host its conference call on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I listen to the Lands' End conference call?

You can access the live broadcast on Lands' End's investor relations website at http://investors.landsend.com/.

Will there be an archive of the conference call?

Yes, an online archive will be available approximately noon on June 5, 2025, on the same website.

What is the focus of Lands' End, Inc.?

Lands' End is a leading digital retailer specializing in solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, and more.

Who should I contact for investor relations inquiries?

For inquiries, contact Tom Filandro at ICR, Inc. via email at Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com or call (646) 277-1235.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $LE stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 5, 2025, to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website:



http://investors.landsend.com/



in the Events and Presentations section.





An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on June 5, 2025, and will be accessible on the Company’s website:



http://investors.landsend.com/



in the Events and Presentations section.







About Lands' End, Inc.







Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading digital retailer of solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms. Lands’ End offer products online at



www.landsend.com



, through third-party distribution channels, Company Operated stores and third-party license agreements. Lands’ End also offer products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel. Lands’ End is a classic American lifestyle brand that creates solutions for life’s every journey.







CONTACTS:







Lands’ End, Inc.





Bernard McCracken





Chief Financial Officer





(608) 935-4100





Investor Relations:





ICR, Inc.





Tom Filandro





(646) 277-1235





Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.