Lands' End, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Lands' End will discuss Q4 and fiscal 2024 results on March 20, 2025, via conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Lands' End, Inc. will hold a conference call on March 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results. A news release with these results will be issued prior to the call. Interested listeners can access the live broadcast on the company's investor relations website, with an archive available later that day. Lands' End is a prominent digital retailer offering a wide range of apparel and home products, serving both individual consumers and businesses through various distribution channels.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results highlights the company's commitment to transparency and investor communication.

The expected issuance of a news release prior to the call indicates that Lands' End is proactive in sharing financial performance with stakeholders.

Providing a live broadcast and online archive of the conference call gives investors and analysts easy access to important financial information.

Lands' End's status as a leading digital retailer and classic American lifestyle brand underscores its significance in the marketplace and potential for continued consumer engagement.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is the Lands' End conference call scheduled?

The Lands' End conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 20, 2025.

How can I access the Lands' End conference call?

Listeners can access the live broadcast on the Company’s investor relations website in the Events and Presentations section.

Will there be a way to listen to the conference call later?

Yes, an archive of the conference call will be available on the Company's website around noon on March 20, 2025.

What financial results will Lands' End discuss in the call?

Lands' End will discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results during the conference call.

Where can I find more information about Lands' End?

More information about Lands' End can be found on their website at www.landsend.com and their investor relations site.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $LE stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DODGEVILLE, Wis., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 20, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website:



http://investors.landsend.com/



in the Events and Presentations section.





An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on March 20, 2025, and will be accessible on the Company’s website:



http://investors.landsend.com/



in the Events and Presentations section.







About Lands' End, Inc.







Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading digital retailer of solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms. Lands’ End offer products online at



www.landsend.com



, through third-party distribution channels, Company Operated stores and third-party license agreements. Lands’ End also offer products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel. Lands’ End is a classic American lifestyle brand that creates solutions for life’s every journey.







CONTACTS:







Lands’ End, Inc.





Bernard McCracken





Chief Financial Officer





(608) 935-4100





Investor Relations:





ICR, Inc.





Tom Filandro





(646) 277-1235





Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.