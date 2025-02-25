Lands' End, Inc. Acknowledges Shareholder Request for Strategic Sale Process to Enhance Value

Lands' End confirms receipt of a sale request from Edward S. Lampert, exploring options to maximize shareholder value.

Lands’ End, Inc. has received a request from investor Edward S. Lampert to initiate a strategic sale process aimed at maximizing shareholder value. The Chair of the Board, Josephine Linden, expressed that the Board appreciates shareholder input and is currently reviewing Lampert's proposals, with a commitment to act in the best interests of all shareholders. Lands’ End has appointed Perella Weinberg Partners as its financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as its legal advisor for this process. The company, known for its digital retail of apparel and lifestyle products, continues to focus on providing solutions for various customer needs and is aware of the risks involved in making forward-looking statements regarding its business strategies.

Lands’ End is actively considering a strategic sale process to maximize shareholder value, indicating that the company is responsive to shareholder input.

The Board of Directors has expressed a commitment to pursuing a path that it believes is in the best interests of all shareholders, which reflects strong corporate governance.

The involvement of reputable financial and legal advisors (Perella Weinberg Partners and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz) suggests a structured and professional approach to the potential sale process.

The confirmation of a strategic sale process initiated by a significant shareholder suggests potential dissatisfaction with current management and strategy, indicating a lack of confidence in the company's value creation efforts.

The involvement of external advisors for both financial and legal guidance may highlight the complexity of the situation and the need for expert intervention, which can be perceived as a sign of instability within the company.

There is an implication that the company’s current operational strategies may not be aligned with maximizing shareholder value, which could lead to further scrutiny from investors and analysts.

What is the recent announcement from Lands' End, Inc.?

Lands' End confirmed it received a letter from Edward S. Lampert regarding a strategic sale process to boost shareholder value.

Who is advising Lands' End during this strategic process?

Perella Weinberg Partners is the financial advisor, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz serves as the legal advisor for Lands' End.

What does the Lands' End Board of Directors think about shareholder input?

The Board welcomes shareholder viewpoints and is committed to maximizing the value of investments for all Lands' End shareholders.

What kind of products does Lands' End offer?

Lands' End offers apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, uniforms, and more through various sales channels.

Where can I find more information about Lands' End?

For more information, visit their website at www.landsend.com or contact their investor relations team.

$LE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $LE stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE), today confirmed that it has received a letter from Edward S. Lampert requesting that the Company initiate a strategic sale process to maximize shareholder value.





Josephine Linden, Chair of the Board, stated, “The Lands’ End Board of Directors welcomes shareholder viewpoints on how best to maximize the value of their investment. The Board is reviewing the letter and its suggestions and is committed to pursuing a path that it believes is in the best interests of all Lands’ End shareholders.”





Perella Weinberg Partners serves as Lands’ End’s financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz serves as Lands’ End’s legal advisor.







About Lands' End, Inc.







Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms. Lands’ End offers products online at www.landsend.com, through third-party distribution channels, our own Company Operated stores and third-party license agreements. Lands’ End also offers products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel. Lands’ End is a classic American lifestyle brand that creates solutions for life’s every journey.





This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. See the risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3, 2024, for important factors and uncertainties which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. The Company intends the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.







CONTACTS







Lands’ End, Inc.





Bernard McCracken





Chief Financial Officer





(608) 935-4100





Investor Relations:





ICR, Inc.





Tom Filandro





(646) 277-1235





Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com





Media:





FGS Global





Andy Duberstein/Hayley Cook





LandsEnd@fgsglobal.com



