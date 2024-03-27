Lands' End Gains 14% Despite Increased Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lands' End, Inc. (LE) are climbing over 14 percent on Wednesday morning, despite reporting an increased loss of $8.62 million or $0.27 per share in the fourth-quarter, compared to $3.30 million or $0.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On adjusted basis, the company's earnings stood at $0.25 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share in the previous year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.21 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue of the uni-channel retailer declined to $514.85 million from $529.60 million last year.

Currently, Lands' End's stock is climbing 14.62 percent, to $10.66 over the previous close of $9.30 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $5.98 and $10.81 during the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.