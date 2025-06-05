LANDS' END Earnings Results: $LE Reports Quarterly Earnings

LANDS' END ($LE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, beating estimates of -$0.19 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $261,209,999, missing estimates of $280,778,000 by $-19,568,001.
LANDS' END Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of LANDS' END stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 201,751 shares (-78.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,053,825
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 138,446 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,409,380
- TOWERVIEW LLC added 92,500 shares (+28.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $941,650
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 68,728 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $699,651
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 57,184 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $582,133
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 49,080 shares (-31.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $499,634
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 43,944 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $447,349
