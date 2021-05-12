Lands' End, Draper James Expanded Partnership For Fall 2021 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Uni-channel retailer Lands' End, Inc. (LE) and Draper James, a classic American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon inspired by her Southern roots, announced Wednesday that they have expanded their partnership.

The two brands are introducing a new women's swimwear collection this month and unveiling plans to release home and sleepwear collections in Fall 2021. The two brands initially partnered on a joint swimwear collection in March 2020.

Together, Lands' End and Draper James are championing comfort and confidence through swimwear, sleepwear and home collections that stand for size inclusivity, effortless style and contemporary design.

Lands' End and Draper James will also continue to partner with Girls Inc. to encourage future generations to embrace body positivity and inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

