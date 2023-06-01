Lands' End Climbs 23 Percent On Narrower Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - Lands' End, Inc. (LE) shares are gaining more than 23 percent on Thursday morning after reporting a narrower loss of $1.7 million in the first quarter compared to loss of $2.4 million in the prior year. Revenues grew 1.9 percent to $309.56 million from $303.67 million last year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $320-$335 million. For fiscal 2023, revenues were $1.56-$1.62 billion.

Currently, shares are at $8.01, up 27.81 percent from the previous close of $6.27 on a volume of 292,857.

