Lands' End CEO Andrew McLean Steps Down, Charlie Cole Named Replacement

(RTTNews) - Lands' End, Inc. (LE), a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, and more, Tuesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew McLean will step down from his role.

He will be replaced by Charlie Cole, effective July 13.

Cole is a consumer brand executive with more than two decades of leadership experience spanning digital commerce, technology, artificial intelligence and omnichannel retail. Most recently, he was the interim chief digital officer of Thuma. Prior to that, he was the he was President of XGen AI.

In pre-market activity, LE shares were trading at $11.13, down 2.37% on the Nasdaq.

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