Markets
LE

Lands' End CEO Andrew McLean Steps Down, Charlie Cole Named Replacement

June 30, 2026 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lands' End, Inc. (LE), a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, and more, Tuesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew McLean will step down from his role.

He will be replaced by Charlie Cole, effective July 13.

Cole is a consumer brand executive with more than two decades of leadership experience spanning digital commerce, technology, artificial intelligence and omnichannel retail. Most recently, he was the interim chief digital officer of Thuma. Prior to that, he was the he was President of XGen AI.

In pre-market activity, LE shares were trading at $11.13, down 2.37% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.