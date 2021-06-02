Lands' End Boosts FY21 Outlook; Guides Q2 Well Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, uni-channel retailer Lands' End, Inc. (LE) raised its earnings and net revenue guidance for the full year 2021 and also provided second quarter outlook.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.84 to $1.04 per share on net revenue between $1.61 billion and $1.65 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $0.34 to $0.58 per share on net revenue between $1.52 billion and $1.57 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share on revenues of $1.58 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.05 to $0.12 per share on net revenue between $345.0 million and $355.0 million. The Street is looking for a loss of $0.15 per share on revenues of $328.4 million for the quarter.

"As we look ahead, we are very confident with our ability to execute our long-term growth strategies given the continued momentum in our global eCommerce business and faster-than-expected recovery in our Outfitters business," said Jim Gooch, President and Chief Financial Officer.

