Landos Biopharma Spikes On Agreement To Be Acquired By AbbVie

March 25, 2024 — 11:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares are surging more than 169 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

Landos' lead asset, NX-13, is an oral NLRX1 agonist in Phase 2, which is anti-inflammatory and facilitates epithelial repair. This is intended for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

NLRX1 regulates immunometabolism and inflammation, and its activation impacts multiple mechanisms of inflammatory bowel disease pathogenesis.

Currently, shares are at $21.51, up 167.50 percent from the previous close of $8.00 on a volume of 361,336.

