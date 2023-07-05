Landos Biopharma (LABP) Price Target Increased by 81.82% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 81.82% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 145.78% from the latest reported closing price of 4.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landos Biopharma. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 17.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LABP is 0.00%, a decrease of 74.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 15,724K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 14,870K shares representing 47.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 147K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 147K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 92K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LABP by 45.13% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 86K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Landos Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landos Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases that are the first to target new mechanisms of action, including the LANCL2, NLRX1 and PLXDC2 immunometabolic pathways. Landos Biopharma’s core expertise is in the development of therapeutic candidates targeting novel pathways at the interface of immunity and metabolism. Lead asset BT-11 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted small molecule therapeutic candidate for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease that targets the LANCL2 pathway. NX-13 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted compound for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, which targets the NLRX1 pathway. Additional candidates are in development for the treatment of lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes.

