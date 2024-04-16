Landos Biopharma (LABP) Price Target Increased by 154.20% to 12.96

The average one-year price target for Landos Biopharma (NasdaqCM:LABP) has been revised to 12.96 / share. This is an increase of 154.20% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 21.44 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.76% from the latest reported closing price of 21.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landos Biopharma. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 500.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,555K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,487K shares representing 47.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 15K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 11K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LABP by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Landos Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landos Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases that are the first to target new mechanisms of action, including the LANCL2, NLRX1 and PLXDC2 immunometabolic pathways. Landos Biopharma’s core expertise is in the development of therapeutic candidates targeting novel pathways at the interface of immunity and metabolism. Lead asset BT-11 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted small molecule therapeutic candidate for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease that targets the LANCL2 pathway. NX-13 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted compound for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, which targets the NLRX1 pathway. Additional candidates are in development for the treatment of lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes.

